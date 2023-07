List: Cooling centers open during Bay Area heat wave

Temperatures are expected to soar in the Bay Area this weekend, especially in the inland areas.

"Dangerously hot" temperatures in the forecast prompted the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat warning for Saturday and Sunday.

Dangerous heat expected for inland areas this weekend with a moderate to high HeatRisk. Stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities during the afternoon, and remember to never leave people or pets in locked vehicles. Stay safe! #cawx pic.twitter.com/EzL1ATuAbV — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) July 13, 2023

Inland temperatures could peak anywhere from the high 90s to 110 degrees, while coastal areas will likely stay in the 70s and 80s, according to the weather service.

Here's a list of cooling centers in the Bay Area, make sure to call ahead to confirm hours and availability.

Contra Costa County:

Colusa Library

738 Market Street

Colusa, CA 95932

From 2 p.m. -- 8 p.m.

Williams City Hall

810 E Street

Williams, CA 95987

From 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Alameda County:

San Lorenzo Library

395 Paseo Grande

San Lorenzo, CA 94580

Hayward Downtown Library

888 C St.

Hayward, CA 94541

Castro Valley Library

3600 Norbridge Ave.

Castro Valley, CA 94546

Cherryland Community Center

278 Hampton Rd.

Hayward, CA 94541

Ashland Community Center

1530 167th Ave.

San Leandro, CA 94578

Cannery Park

125 B St.

Hayward, CA 94541

REACH Ashland Youth Center

16335 E 14th St.

San Leandro, CA 94578

Santa Clara County:

Camden Community Center

3369 Union Ave.

San José, CA 95124

Saturday, July 15 – Sunday, July 16 from 1 – 9 p.m.

Central Park Library

2635 Homestead Rd.

Santa Clara, CA 95051

Friday, July 14 – Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

College Terrace Library

2300 Wellesley St.

Palo Alto, CA 94306

Thursday, July 13 - Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Community Recreation Center

969 Kiely Blvd.

Santa Clara, CA 95051

Friday, July 14 from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 15 from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Cupertino Library

10800 Torre Ave.

Cupertino, CA 95014

Thursday, July 13 -- Friday, July 14 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 15 – Sunday, July 16 from 10 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Downtown library

270 Forest Ave.

Palo Alto, CA 94301

Thursday, July 13 – Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Emma Prusch Farm Park

647 S King Rd.

San José, CA 95116

Saturday, July 15 – Saturday, July 16 from 1 – 9 p.m.

Gilroy Library

350 W. 6th St.

Gilroy, CA 95020

Thursday, July 13 – Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 16 from 1 – 5 p.m.

Los Altos Library

13 S. San Antonio Rd.

Los Altos, CA 94022

Thursday, July 13 from 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

Friday, July 14– Sunday, July 16 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Milpitas Library

160 N. Main St.

Milpitas, CA 95035

Thursday, July 13 from 10 a.m. -- 9 p.m.

Friday, July 14 – Sunday, July 2 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Mitchell Park Library

2700 Middlefield Rd.

Palo Alto, CA 94303

Thursday, July 13 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, July 14 - Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Morgan Hill Library

660 W. Main Ave.

Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Thursday, July 13 – Friday, July 14 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 15 -- Sunday, July 16 from 1 – 5 p.m.

Northside Library

695 Moreland Way

Santa Clara, CA 95054

Friday, July 14 - Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Rinconada Library

1213 Newell Rd.

Palo Alto, CA 94303

Thursday, July 13 from noon – 8 p.m.

Friday, July 14 – Sunday, July 16 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Roosevelt Community Center

901 E. Santa Clara St.

San José, CA 95116

Saturday, July 15 – Sunday, July 16 from 1 – 9 p.m.

Saratoga Library

13650 Saratoga Ave.

Saratoga, CA 95070

Thursday, July 13 – Sunday, July 16 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Woodland Library

1975 Grant Rd.

Los Altos, CA 94024

Friday, July 14 – Sunday, July 16 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

San Francisco:

Main Library

100 Larkin St.

San Francisco, CA 94102

Chinatown/Him Mark Li Branch Library

1135 Powell St.

San Francisco, CA 94108

Glen Park Branch Library

2825 Diamond St.

San Francisco, CA 94131

Mission Bay Branch Library

960 4th St.

San Francisco, CA 94158

North Beach Branch Library

850 Columbus Ave.

San Francisco, CA 94133

Potreto Hill Branch Library

1616 20th St.

San Francisco, CA 94107

Solano County:

Dixon Library

230 N 1st St.

Dixon, CA 95620

Friday, July 14 -- Saturday, July 15 from 9 .m. -- 5 p.m.

Vacaville Cultural Center

1020 Ulatis Dr.

Vacaville, CA 95687

Friday, July 14 -- Saturday, July 15 from 9 a.m -- 5 p.m.

Fairfield Civic Center Library

1150 Kentucky St.

Fairfield, CA 94533

Friday, July 14 -- Saturday, July 15 from 9 a.m. -- 5 p.m.

Sunday, July 16 from noon to 5 p.m.

Fairfield Cordelia Library

5050 Business Center Dr.

Fairfield, CA 94534

Friday, July 15 -- Saturday, July 16 from 9 .m. -- 5 p.m.

Suisun City Library

601 Pintail Dr.

Suisun City, CA 94585

Friday, July 15 -- Saturday, July 16 from 9 a.m. -- 5 p.m.

Springstowne Library

1003 Oakwood Ave.

Vallejo, CA 94591

Friday, July 15 -- Saturday, July 16 from 9 a.m. -- 5 p.m.



JFK Library

505 Santa Clara St.

Vallejo, CA 94590

Friday, July 15 -- Saturday, July 16 from 9 a.m. -- 5 p.m.

Sonoma County:

COTS Mary Isaak Center

900 Hopper St.

Petaluma, CA 94952

Saturday, July 15 -- Monday, July 17 from 11 a.m. -- 6:30 p.m.

Windsor Senior Recreation Center

9231 Foxwood Dr.

Windsor, CA 95492

Friday, July 14 from 9 p.m. -- 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 15 -- Sunday, July 16 from noon -- 4 p.m.