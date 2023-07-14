Temperatures in the Bay Area's inland communities this weekend will be sweltering, weather officials say.

"Dangerously hot" temperatures in the forecast for interior locations prompted the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat warning for Saturday and Sunday.

"An excessive heat warning means that hot conditions could cause life-threatening impacts or major impacts to commerce or travel," the weather service said on social media. "There is a high to very high risk for much of the population due to long duration heat with little to no overnight relief."

Warming up today with dangerous heat still expected this weekend. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for areas away from the coast on Saturday through Sunday evening. Stay hydrated and take cooling breaks if you have outdoor plans this weekend. #cawx pic.twitter.com/CbAphNcHyc — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) July 14, 2023

Inland temperatures could peak anywhere from 90 and 110 degrees, according to the weather service. Coastal areas will likely stay in the 70s and 80s. A more detailed look at the forecasted high temperatures this weekend can be found below.

Saturday's expected high temperatures:

Cloverdale: 108 degrees

Santa Rosa: 97 degrees

Napa: 92 degrees

Concord: 106 degrees

San Francisco: 74 degrees

Livermore: 105 degrees

San Jose: 93 degrees

Santa Cruz: 76 degrees

Hollister: 93 degrees

Monterey: 71 degrees

Sunday's expected high temperatures:

Cloverdale: 107 degrees

Santa Rosa: 97 degrees

Napa: 93 degrees

Concord: 106 degrees

San Francisco: 71 degrees

Livermore: 105 degrees

San Jose: 93 degrees

Santa Cruz: 79 degrees

Hollister: 94 degrees

Monterey: 70 degrees

The weather service reminds the public to limit time outdoors during afternoon and evening hours, stay hydrated, take cooling breaks, and never leave humans or pets in vehicles. More heat safety tips can be found here.

For more on this weekend's hot temperatures, visit NBC Bay Area's weather page.