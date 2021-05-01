Live Blog: May Day in the Bay Area

Saturday is May Day, a day centered around workers' rights which is also known as International Workers' Day or Labor Day in most countries.

In the Bay Area, several rallies are expected in different parts of the region including Oakland, San Francisco and San Jose.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Below is a look at the latest updates.

Saturday, May 1

In San Francisco, SEIU Local 2015 began their International Workers' Day parade and rally at 10 a.m. at the Embarcadero Plaza. NBC Bay Area's reporter Christie Smith was in the city covering the event. Take a look below.

May Day march and rally in SF. Began at The Embarcadero headed toward Civic Center. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/Ryva93PEUy — Christie Smith (@christies_nbc) May 1, 2021

The city of Oakland sent out a letter to locals and businesses warning about possible property destruction and the Oakland Police Department said more officers will be on patrol should demonstrations take place.

Here's a look at the letter previously mentioned:

Dear Oakland Community,

This Saturday is May Day. Like many cities across the country, the City of Oakland is aware of several planned peaceful events, which the City welcomes and will support. However, it has been brought to our attention that others may be intending to deliberately cause property damage, violence, and destruction in our city. We categorically condemn any such actions and will do our best to hold any perpetrators accountable.

In anticipation of this Saturday's events, the Oakland Police Department will have more officers ready for deployment. OPD is prepared to facilitate peaceful demonstrations and create safe places and spaces for first amendment rights. The Department will take enforcement action for those who participate in violence against others, damage of property, and destruction. We will also be enforcing Oakland’s "Tools of Violence" ordinance to seize prohibited items that have no place in lawful assemblies. We share this information with our businesses and residents to ensure our community stays informed about future events and demonstrations. We encourage those who may be traveling throughout Oakland as well as our surrounding freeways and bridges to use caution. Streets may be temporarily closed or occupied by groups of demonstrators.

We encourage those wanting to peacefully gather in #Oakland for #Mayday events to be respectful of each other, our businesses & our city.



If you’re holding an event contact opdnegotiators@oaklandca.gov



OPD will take enforcement action for those who participate in violent acts. pic.twitter.com/pgFq7dLYmH — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) April 30, 2021

The Oakland May Day Planning Committee say people will gather for a car caravan at Lake Merritt BART station at 2:30 p.m. then end in West Oakland for a rally.

In San Jose, the San Jose May Day Coalition is planning a march along Santa Clara Street to City Hall starting at 2:30 p.m.