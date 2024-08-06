Livermore Back to School Drive Supports Family Giving Tree's Mission

NBC Bay Area is proud to support its longtime partner, Family Giving Tree. Join Mel McKay for a Back To School Drive and LIVE Broadcast on Saturday, August 10th, benefitting Family Giving Tree.
She’ll be at Wal-Mart in Livermore from 10 AM to 2 PM with the KKIQ Krew, collecting new backpacks and new/unwrapped school supplies (see the list below).
When: Saturday August 10, 10 AM - 2 PM
Where: 2700 Las Positas Rd., Livermore (Walmart Parking Lot)
Click HERE for more info about Family Giving Tree
To donate online CLICK HERE.
