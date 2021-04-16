Los Gatos

Los Gatos Bakery Owner Arrested in Connection With Sexual Assault

By Bay City News

Handcuffs
Getty Images

Police in Los Gatos on Wednesday arrested the owner of a local bakery in connection with a sexual assault.

Ali Asghar Shemirani, 75, was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery of an unrestrained person, sexual battery of a restrained person and false imprisonment, according to the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department.

On March 15, the police department received a report of a sexual assault that occurred at Mama's Bakery at 473 N. Santa Cruz Ave.

Police said the business owner, identified as Shemirani, befriended female customers under the pretense of offering bread-baking lessons at the business and would inappropriately touch and fondle the female victims against their will during the lessons.

It was not immediately clear if Shemirani remained in custody or when he was due in court for arraignment.

