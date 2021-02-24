Los Gatos-Saratoga District Plans to Phase in Students' Return to Schools

The Los Gatos-Saratoga Union School District has unveiled its plan to phase in a return to in-person classes, starting with one day a week for just one hour.

The plan had many families in the ditrict scratching their heads, but the district says it allows students to interact with their teachers and peers in a gradual way in order to ease the fears of returning and get everyone used to the safety protocols.

Under the plan, all students are on campus for a one-hour class on Wednesdays. The classes are on weekly rotation, so students eventually see all of their teachers.

Schools also will offer in-person support such as tutoring and counseling, as well as on-campus activities in stable cohorts, the district says. Student will have the option of remaining on the current distance learning system if they’re not comfortable gpoing to campus.

All students will return part-time in the spring if COVID-19 conditions allow, the district says.