California Lottery

Lotto Fever! Combined Jackpots in Draw Games Now Exceed $760 Million

Mega Millions at $515M, Powerball at $202M and SuperLotto Plus at $47M, seeking first 2021 winner

By Stephen Ellison

asesinato-sexo-policia-esposa-006
Getty Images

Lotto fever once again is gripping the Bay Area and places beyond as the jackpots in the three draw games have reached a combined estimated total exceeding three-quarters of a billion dollars.

After no jackpot tickets were sold in the Mega Millions draw Tuesday night, the jackpot for Friday's draw grew to an estimated $515 million.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

On Wednesday, the other multi-state lottery, Powerball, was sporting a jackpot of $202 million, and the California-only SuperLotto Plus draw had an estimated $47 million up for grabs.

Local

San Francisco 3 hours ago

New Psychiatric Center for People Experiencing Homelessness Opens in Mission District

Mountain View 3 hours ago

Mountain View Officer Saves Injured Man from Roadway After Fiery Crash

The SuperLotto draw hasn't seen a jackpot winner yet in 2021, according to California Lottery officials. The last jackpot win in the game came in December, when a group of five players in San Jose won $18 million on a ticket sold at Cafe Paradise on Monterey Road.

Ticket sales for Wednesday evening's Powerball draw close at 7 p.m., and sales for the SuperLotto Plus draw close at 7:45 p.m., the lottery says. Players must buy their tickets before those deadlines to be eligible for that night's draw.

This article tagged under:

California LotterylotteryPowerballmega millionslotto draw
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us