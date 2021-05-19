Lotto Fever! Combined Jackpots in Draw Games Now Exceed $760 Million

Lotto fever once again is gripping the Bay Area and places beyond as the jackpots in the three draw games have reached a combined estimated total exceeding three-quarters of a billion dollars.

After no jackpot tickets were sold in the Mega Millions draw Tuesday night, the jackpot for Friday's draw grew to an estimated $515 million.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

On Wednesday, the other multi-state lottery, Powerball, was sporting a jackpot of $202 million, and the California-only SuperLotto Plus draw had an estimated $47 million up for grabs.

The SuperLotto draw hasn't seen a jackpot winner yet in 2021, according to California Lottery officials. The last jackpot win in the game came in December, when a group of five players in San Jose won $18 million on a ticket sold at Cafe Paradise on Monterey Road.

Ticket sales for Wednesday evening's Powerball draw close at 7 p.m., and sales for the SuperLotto Plus draw close at 7:45 p.m., the lottery says. Players must buy their tickets before those deadlines to be eligible for that night's draw.