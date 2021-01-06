Brentwood

Lucky Mega Millions Player in East Bay Hits 5 Numbers for $2.3 Million

Ticket was sold at a Chevron station in Brentwood; no $447M jackpot winners in the multi-state game

By Stephen Ellison

A lucky lotto player in the East Bay is holding a Mega Millions ticket worth $2.3 million after getting five of the six numbers in Tuesday night's draw, according to the California Lottery.

The ticket was bought at a Chevron service station at 5591 Lone Tree Way in Brentwood, the lottery said.

There were no jackpot winners in the $447 million draw, but the local ticketholder is the only one to have the first five numbers, the lottery said.

The numbers in Tuesday's draw were: 20, 43, 51, 55, 57 and the Mega number 4. The next Mega Millions draw will be Friday, and the estimated jackpot is up to $490 million.

Meanwhile, Wednesday evening's Powerball jackpot is up to $410 million. Ticket entries for that draw will close at 7 p.m., and the draw takes place at 7:59 p.m., the lottery said.

