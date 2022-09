A preliminary 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck in the East Bay Sunday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The United States Geological Survey's Earthquake Hazards Program web page says the 2.9-magnitude quake was centered in Piedmont, near Oakland, about 10 kilometers deep.

No damage was reported in the area as of 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.

Preliminary magnitude 2.9 just north of Piedmont at 10:31 pm near/along the Hayward Fault depth 6 miles. pic.twitter.com/NPGcygBcNY — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) September 12, 2022

