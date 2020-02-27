‘Bridge Housing’ Helps Homeless Transition Into Permanent Housing

The city of San Jose unveiled its first Bridge Housing Community so that homeless people who are transitioning into permanent housing, can have a place to stay during that transition.

The 40 units are tiny, but the compound includes showers, a shared kitchen and food pantry.

Attacking homelessness was the theme of the governor’s state of address, so he went to see it for himself.

“I’m in this for the long haul. We own this,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom. “No more finger pointing anymore. We own this. Society becomes how we behave.”

The project is a private-public partnership located near the Berryessa BART station. A second similar compound is already in the works in San Jose in Caltrans property.

“These are folks who are in a program and have a subsidy but are waiting for a unit to open up,” said Andrea Urton from Home First. “They have been vetted by the city or referring agency.”

The governor toured the complex Thursday and vowed to replicate the idea across the state to help end homelessness.

“This is a disgrace,” Newsom said. “There’s no excuse that so many people are struggling. Particularly in this part of the state with all the wealth and all the ingenuity. We’re better than this.”

People will have internet services and learn computer skills while they’re at the complex.

For the neighbors who might be worried about living next to homeless, the complex has 24-hour security on site.