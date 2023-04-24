Making It in the Bay

Low Inventory Spikes Bay Area Home Prices: Report

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

There’s a sudden spike in Bay Area housing prices, largely because there aren’t many houses out there to buy.

The National Association of Realtors says the median price for a Bay Area single family home jumped by 17% last month. 

With mortgage rates still above 6%, and the economy growing uncertain, inventory has stayed low.

But, according to Re/Max Bay Area, spring traditionally brings new buyers into the market, and many of them are willing to pay the Bay Area's high prices.

"There are still a number of buyers out there in the market, no doubt about it,” said Tim Yee, broker at RE/MAX Gold Bay Area. “There's still, despite the layoffs, despite the economy, there's still a number of people in the Bay Area who can afford to buy, and who want to buy."

