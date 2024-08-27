Housing

7 of the ‘safest and richest' suburbs in the country are in the Bay Area, according to new ranking

By NBC Bay Area staff

According to a new analysis from GOBankingRates, seven of the top 30 "safest and richest" American suburbs in which to live are located in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The personal finance website analyzed cities across the nation using criteria that included: average household income, total population, total households, cost of living indexes, crime rates and more.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Both California and Massachussets had seven entries on the list.

All of the California cities on the list are located in the Bay Area. Here's how they ranked:

No. 10: Ross, California

  • Key stats: Violent crime rate (per 1,000) is at 0.0, average household median income is $430k and the average monthly mortgage cost is $22.7k

No. 20: Mill Valley, California

  • Key stats: Average single-family home value is $2.1M and total annual cost of living is at $180k

No. 23: Lafayette, California

  • Key stats: Average monthly expenditure cost is $2,385 and property crime rate (per 1,000) is 12.62
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

No. 25: Cupertino, California

  • Key stats: Violent crime rate (per 1,000) is 1.16 and the average single-family home value is $3.1M

No. 27: Los Altos, California

  • Key stats: Average household median income is $400k and the average monthly mortgage cost is $26.1k

No. 28: Kensington, California

  • Key stats: Total population is 5,309 and the total annual cost of living is $138k

No. 30: Los Gatos, California

  • Key stats: Average household median income is $305k and the violent crime rate (per 1,000) is 1.71

Technology 23 hours ago

Bay Area residents blur their homes on Google Maps in fear of being robbed

news Aug 16

These are the 10 most desirable real estate markets right now—5 are in the Midwest

The full analysis from GOBankingRates can be found here. The complete top 30 list is below:

  1. Western Springs, Illinois
  2. Kenilworth, Illinois
  3. Lexington, Massachusetts
  4. Winchester, Massachusetts
  5. Winnetka, Illinois
  6. Ottawa Hills, Ohio
  7. Ridgewood, New Jersey
  8. Wellesley, Massachusetts
  9. Westfield, New Jersey
  10. Ross, California
  11. Glen Ridge, New Jersey
  12. Haddonfield, New Jersey
  13. Summit, New Jersey
  14. Chatham, New Jersey
  15. University Park, Texas
  16. Sammamish, Washington
  17. Wilmette, Illinois
  18. Vienna, Virginia
  19. Needham Massachusetts
  20. Mill Valley, California
  21. Newton, Massachusetts
  22. Hopkinton, Massachusetts
  23. Lafayette, California
  24. Hingham, Massachusetts
  25. Cupertino, California
  26. Greenwich, Connecticut
  27. Los Altos, California
  28. Kensington, California
  29. Bellaire, Texas
  30. Los Gatos, California

This article tagged under:

HousingLos GatosCupertinoMill ValleyLafayette
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us