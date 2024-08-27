7 of the ‘safest and richest' suburbs in the country are in the Bay Area, according to new ranking

According to a new analysis from GOBankingRates, seven of the top 30 "safest and richest" American suburbs in which to live are located in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The personal finance website analyzed cities across the nation using criteria that included: average household income, total population, total households, cost of living indexes, crime rates and more.

Both California and Massachussets had seven entries on the list.

All of the California cities on the list are located in the Bay Area. Here's how they ranked:

No. 10: Ross, California

Key stats: Violent crime rate (per 1,000) is at 0.0, average household median income is $430k and the average monthly mortgage cost is $22.7k

No. 20: Mill Valley, California

Key stats: Average single-family home value is $2.1M and total annual cost of living is at $180k

No. 23: Lafayette, California

Key stats: Average monthly expenditure cost is $2,385 and property crime rate (per 1,000) is 12.62

No. 25: Cupertino, California

Key stats: Violent crime rate (per 1,000) is 1.16 and the average single-family home value is $3.1M

No. 27: Los Altos, California

Key stats: Average household median income is $400k and the average monthly mortgage cost is $26.1k

No. 28: Kensington, California

Key stats: Total population is 5,309 and the total annual cost of living is $138k

No. 30: Los Gatos, California

Key stats: Average household median income is $305k and the violent crime rate (per 1,000) is 1.71

The full analysis from GOBankingRates can be found here. The complete top 30 list is below: