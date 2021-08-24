San Jose Breaks Ground on 93 Units for Homeless Seniors

Hard hats and gold shovels in the South Bay -- a symbolic gesture that will one day mean homes for the unhoused.

On Monday, San Jose city and county leaders, along with other stakeholders, broke ground at the future site of the Villas at Fourth Street.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The complex will provide 93 apartments for seniors, age 55 and up.

The project is the outcome of a public-private partnership, including companies like Google and Apple.

The organization People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) is heading up construction of the development and will provide supportive services to residents once they move in.