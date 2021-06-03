San Jose Improv Holds Job Fair Ahead of Summer Reopening

The San Jose Improv comedy club is holding a two-day job fair starting Thursday as it prepares to reopen for shows this summer, according to the club's management.

The Improv, on Second Street in downtown San Jose, is hiring for multiple positions, including servers, dishwashers, line cooks and prep cooks, the latter coming with a $300 sign-on bonus, the club said.

The job fair takes place from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the club at 62 S. Second St. in San Jose. Job seekers may call 408-799-9559 to schedule an interview time.

The Improv's official reopening appears to be Sunday, with two sold-out shows featuring The Tammy Tour: One Trailer Park at a Time.

The club has a number of events booked over the next six months, including the following stand-up acts: Aries Spears for five shows June 18-20; Pete Lee, five shows July 16-18; Frankie Quinones, four shows Aug. 13-14; Steve-O, four shows Sept. 17-18; and Bob Saget, four shows Nov. 12-13.

For more information, contact General Manager David Williams at djwilliams@improv.com.