200 tiny homes could soon pop up on VTA land in San Jose

In a unanimous vote, Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority and the city of San Jose agreed to build 200 tiny homes on VTA land as part of the South Bay solution to the homeless crisis.

The homes will go up along Zanker Road if the city meets a few very specific conditions.

"It's going to take bold action like this to address our homelessness crisis," said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan.

He called the temporary housing a crucial step toward lasting change in the battle to get everyone off the streets.

"We have over 4,000 people living outside in encampments right now, we have to offer safe, dignified shelter for every person living outside, and when it's available, we have to require that people come indoors,” Mahan said.

For VTA, which sees itself as a partner in addressing the crisis, step one is securing the rights to lease the land below the going rate.

“VTA has to get the permission of the FTA, the Federal Transit Administration, to be able to lease this land for less than fair market value,” said Stacey Hendler Ross of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority.

The agency also says it will create a security plan to keep everyone involved safe.

"So, this street behind me is a busy place when we're doing business,” said Hendeler Ross. “The busses come and go from here, and they're 50 tons, and sometimes they come in at night."

The lease will be for five years. No word yet on just how soon those temporary homes will be ready once all the conditions are met.