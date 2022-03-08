Making It in the Bay

Where to Find the Least Expensive Gas in the Bay Area

By Stephen Ellison

Some Bay Area gas stations still have prices well below $5 a gallon, but they are few and far between as average fuel costs continue to skyrocket.

The average price for regular gas in California on Tuesday went up a full 10 cents in 24 hours to $5.44 a gallon, according to the latest data from AAA. Bay Area prices range from an average of $5.47 in Santa Clara County to $5.62 in Marin County.

Here are some stations with the least expensive gas prices in the region, according to Gas Buddy:

  • $4.65: Safeway, 6790 Bernal Ave., Pleasanton
  • $4.69: City Gas Milpitas, 10 N. Main St., Milpitas
  • $4.74: Super Food & Liquor, 2714 Willow Pass Road, Concord
  • $4.75: ARCO, 1260 Park St., Alameda
  • $4.76: Moe's Stop, 1604 McKee Road, San Jose
  • $4.76: Moe's Stop, 1948 Camden Ave., San Jose
  • $4.79: Exxon, 4280 Foothill Blvd., Oakland
  • $4.79: Central Gas, 2500 Sonoma Blvd., Vallejo
  • $4.79: San Mateo Auto Service, 501 Norfolk St. San Mateo
  • $4.82: Costco, 1601 Coleman Ave., Santa Clara
  • $4.85: Costco, 1900 Davis St. San Leandro
  • $4.95: HQ Fuels, 251 Shoreline Highway, Mill Valley
  • $4.99: Marin Gas, 600 Magnolia Ave., Larkspur
