Man accused of tossing explosives at police during chase in SF pleads not guilty

A man who is accused of leading law enforcement on a chase through multiple counties and lobbing explosives at police has been has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Daniel Garcia, 42, of Concord, was charged with one count of attempted second-degree robbery, six counts of detonating an explosive device with intent to commit murder, three counts of possession of an explosive device in public, one count of possession of an incendiary device, and one count of reckless evading.

Garcia also denied the allegations that he committed these crimes while released on his own recognizance in another pending criminal matter, that he personally caused great bodily injury to a victim, and that these crimes occurred in two or more jurisdictions.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

According to San Francisco Police, on Sunday at approximately 5:52 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Filbert Street on a report of a person who had assaulted and attempted to rob someone while brandishing a knife. Upon arrival, witnesses directed officers a suspect who had gotten into a vehicle and was fleeing the area. The suspect failed to yield to pursuing officers, narrowly missing officers and bystanders, according to prosecutors.

During the pursuit, the suspect threw two improvised explosive devices out of the car window at officers. The pursuit continued onto the freeway, and California Highway Patrol took over. The chase came to an end in Martinez, where CHP took the suspect into custody.

Garcia is currently in jail and his next court appearance is Thursday to set the preliminary hearing date.

If convicted of all charges, Garcia faces up to life in prison, prosecutors said.