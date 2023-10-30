Suspect who threw explosives at San Francisco police during chase identified

Police have identified a man who allegedly tossed explosives while leading police on a wild chase Sunday evening from San Francisco to Martinez.

Police arrested 42-year-old Concord resident Daniel Garcia after a freeway chase, during which the suspect allegedly threw two explosive devices at police vehicles.

San Francisco police said Monday that at approximately 5:52 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 600 block of Filbert Street on a report of person who assaulted someone and reportedly brandished a knife.

Witnesses directed arriving officers to the suspect, who was in a vehicle fleeing the area. During the ensuing pursuit, police say Garcia threw two improvised explosive devices out of the car window at pursuing officers.

Police didn't say whether the devices exploded but asked people to avoid the area of 8th and Mission streets and the 1500 block of Jones Street.

The pursuit continued onto the freeway, where the California Highway Patrol took over the chase. Officers followed him all the way to Martinez, where officers from the CHP took the suspect into custody.

A CHP spokesperson said the suspect didn't throw anything from their car once the highway patrol took over, but items were found inside the suspect's vehicle upon arrest.

San Francisco police, there are no reports of injuries or property damage.

Garcia was booked at San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of attempted robbery, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault on an officer, reckless evasion, three counts of unlawful possession of an explosive device, three counts of transporting explosive devices, two counts of setting off explosives with intent to harm, two counts of igniting explosive devises with the intent to commit murder, resisting arrest, and disobeying a red light.

Anyone with information about the incidents can contact San Francisco police at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.