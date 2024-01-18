San Jose

Man arrested in connection to explosive device found near San Jose councilwoman's home

By Jocelyn Moran

A San Jose man is arrested in connection with an explosive device that was found near a councilwoman’s home in 2022.

A suspicious device was found near the home of San Jose City Councilwoman Dev Davis in the Willow Glen neighborhood.

Police determined it was an explosive, it was homemade and very dangerous if it went off.

Nearly two years later, police identified the suspect Thursday as 33-year-old Andres Navarro of San Jose.

Police say they obtained an arrest warrant and arrested Navarro on Tuesday. They also executed a search warrant where he lived.

Police didn't say what led them to Navarro, but they did say they found a field guide for improvised explosives at his house.

Davis was not able to speak on camera Thursday but she released the following statement:

“My family and i are grateful for the work of the San Jose Police Department. We are relieved that the suspect is in custody.”

At the time, Davis was also a recent mayoral candidate.

“The motives and the circumstances are still under investigation at this time,” said officer Tanya Hernandez with San Jose police.

While SJPD has not publicly made any connection to Navarro, they are asking anyone with any information to call them.

