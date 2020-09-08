Novato

Man Arrested for Allegedly Setting 3 Fires in Novato

No structures were damaged and no one was injured.

A 55-year-old transient was arrested Monday evening on suspicion of multiple counts of arson, Novato police said.

Officers joined the Novato Fire Protection District in responding to a report of a tree on fire in the 1500 block of Novato Boulevard.

Another fire was discovered in the area of Diablo Avenue and Novato Boulevard, which officers attended to using fire extinguishers from their vehicles, police officials said.

As fire crews worked to contain both fires, officers searched the area and located a suspect lighting a fire on Front Street.

Officers detained the suspect, identified as John Davies. Fire crews responded to a third fire, and successfully contained and extinguished all three fires.

No structures were damaged and no one was injured.

Davies was arrested and booked into Marin County Jail on suspicion of lighting all three fires in the area.

