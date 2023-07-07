Man arrested for illegal fireworks in San Jose speaks out

During the Fourth of July crackdown on illegal fireworks, San Jose police seized almost 40,000 pounds of fireworks and made several arrests.

One of the men arrested is Mark Espinoza, a well-known South Bay community activist.

Police said he had more than a thousand pounds of illegal fireworks in a storage unit.

Espinoza talked with NBC Bay Area’s Robert Handa about the arrest and why he calls the charges "overblown."

You can watch the interview in the video above.