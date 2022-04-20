Man Confesses to Killing Missing Napa Woman in Alabama: Police

Police in Alabama said a man has been arrested after he recently confessed to killing a missing Napa woman.

Last month, Brian Jones called police to report that he had "accidentally killed" Janet Luxford in 2001.

In 2002, Luxford's daughter called Napa police to report her mother as missing after not seeing her for quite some time.

According to officials, Jones told officers that the two had a fight while they were staying at a hotel near in the city of Bessemer, located near Birmingham, Alabama.

Jones led police to where he left her remains. Investigators said they are still trying to formally identify the remains.

Jones was charged with Luxford's death.