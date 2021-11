A man was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting in an east Oakland neighborhood, Oakland police investigators said Saturday evening.

The shooting occurred in the 7400 block of Weld Street at approximately 5:37 p.m., police said.

There have been no arrests and there is no known motive for the shooting.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

There are no further details at this time.