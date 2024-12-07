Man killed after car crashes into guard shack in Discovery Bay

A security guard is dead following a car crash near a gated community in the East Bay early Saturday morning, officials say.

The incident happened at around Midnight at the entrance of "The Lakes" gated community in Discovery Bay.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a teen driver crashed into the guard shack at Balfour and Bixler roads. They added that two guards were in the shack at the time of the crash.

The CHP said that one guard died at the scene while the second guard was transported to the hospital with major injuries.

A witness told NBC Bay Area Saturday that they heard shouting before the crash.

The teenage driver was also taken to the hospital with major injuries. The CHP said they have a video that showed the driver was speeding leading up to the crash.