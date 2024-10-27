San Jose

Man shot to death in San Jose, police say

By Bay City News

Police Lights
SHUTTERSTOCK

A man was shot to death early Sunday morning in San Jose in the city's 26th homicide of the year, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 100 block of South Second Street around 2:38 a.m. The officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to police.

The officers and medics who responded tried to save the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victim's identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after confirming his identity and notifying his family, according to police.

The San Jose Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Taylor at 4257@sanjoseca.gov or Detective Van Brande at 4542@sanjoseca.gov or at (408) 277-5283.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org.

Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Jose
