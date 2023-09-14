Man stabbed multiple times in front of Chase Bank in Berkeley

A man was stabbed multiple times early Thursday in front of a bank in Berkeley, according to police.

At about 3:35 a.m., Berkeley police received a call about a stabbing in front of the Chase Bank at 2390 Shattuck Ave., police said. Officers responded and found a man in his 50s inside the ATM vestibule with numerous stab wounds.

The victim was taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland and was listed in stable condition, police said. No suspect was located or identified.

The investigation is ongoing.