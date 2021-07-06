Man Turns Self In, Confesses to Killing Woman in Santa Cruz County: Police

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder after he went to the Santa Cruz County jail and told officials he had killed a woman days earlier, police said.

Beau Joseph Paepke, 30, turned himself in Thursday to officials at the jail and told police investigators where they could find the body, the Santa Cruz Police Department said in a statement Friday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Police officers responded to an RV parked on a Santa Cruz street and found the body of a 33-year-old woman. The woman hasn't been identified pending notification of family.

Paepke told investigators the killing happened on June 28 inside RV while it was parked somewhere else. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Santa Cruz Police Department.

Paepke, who police describe as being a “transient,” is being held without bail on suspicion of murder, violating a domestic violence order, violating parole, and violating probation, the Santa Cruz Sentinel reported.

On June 25, Paepke pleaded no contest in Santa Cruz County Superior Court to a December 2019 felony assault causing great bodily injury charge, the newspaper reported.