March for Our Lives Rallies and Demonstrations in the Bay Area

Various March for Our Lives rallies and demonstrations are expected to take place Saturday across the country.
In the Bay Area, demonstrations will happen at different cities starting at 9 a.m.
Take a look at the list below:
March For Our Lives Sequoia Union, CA
MARCH FOR OUR LIVES
June 11, 2022 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM PT
Front Plaza of Redwood City Public Library, 1044 Middlefield Rd, Redwood City, CA 94063
March For Our Lives Walnut Creek, CA
MARCH FOR OUR LIVES
June 11, 2022 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM PT
Civic Park, 1375 Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
March For Our Lives Benicia, CA
MARCH FOR OUR LIVES
June 11, 2022 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM PT
Benicia Green, 1St & B St, Benicia, CA 94510
March For Our Lives Burlingame, CA
MARCH FOR OUR LIVES
June 11, 2022 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM PT
Burlingame City Hall, 501 Primrose Rd, Burlingame, CA 94010
March For Our Lives Oakland, CA
MARCH FOR OUR LIVES
June 11, 2022 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM PT
Frank H. Ogawa Plaza, 1 Frank H Ogawa Plz, Oakland, CA 94612
March For Our Lives Pacifica, CA
MARCH FOR OUR LIVES
June 11, 2022 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM PT
Pacifica Community Center, & CRESPI Hwy 1, Pacifica, CA 94044
Meet at the North end of the Linda Mar Beach parking lot - near the murals. Rally with guest speakers at 10am March to Rockaway will begin at 10:30am Visit the event page on Facebook for additional route information.
March For Our Lives San Leandro, CA
MARCH FOR OUR LIVES
June 11, 2022 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM PT
Frank H. Ogawa Plaza, 1 Frank H Ogawa Plz, Oakland, CA 94612
March For Our Lives San Francisco, CA
MARCH FOR OUR LIVES
June 11, 2022 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM PT
San Francisco City Hall, 1 Carlton B Goodlett Pl, San Francisco, CA 94102
March For Our Lives Mountain View, CA
MARCH FOR OUR LIVES
June 11, 2022 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM PT
Gateway Park, 790 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040