Marin Co. Sheriff’s Office Investigates 2 Deaths South of Novato

The Marin County Sheriff's Office said a man and a woman were found dead in a driveway in the area of W. Oak Knoll Drive in the Sleepy Hollow area located north of San Anselmo on Friday morning.

The sheriff's office responded around 8 a.m. and reported the deaths on Twitter around 9:20 a.m.

"Due to the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the individuals we are waiting for the Marin County Hazardous Materials Team to respond to the scene and assist with the investigation," sheriff's Sgt. Brenton Schneider said. Further information will not be released at this time, Schneider said.

The sheriff's office said there is no threat to the community.