Marin Water District Bans Sprinklers, Landscape Irrigation Through May

With extreme drought conditions persisting, agency aims for 40% reduction across its base

By NBC Bay Area staff

The Marin Water District on Wednesday took the lead on drought-fighting water conservation, announcing residents will not be allowed to turn on sprinklers or drip irrigation in their yards through May 2022.

Spot watering by hand is exempt but also is restricted to times before 9 a.m. or after 7 p.m., according to the district rules.

The district has set a goal a 40% reduction in water use districtwide as exceptional drought conditions persist in the region and across the state.

In addition to the yard restrictions, the district also imposed the following rules:

  • No refilling swimming pools, and covers are required for all pools and spas.
  • No washing vehicles at home.
  • No power washing homes or businesses or driveways or sidewalks.
  • No flooding gutters.
  • Garden hoses must have a shutoff nozzle.
  • Golf course irrigation is restricted to greens and tees.
  • No watering grass on public medians.
  • No potable water use for dust control, compaction, sewer flushing or street cleaning.
  • No refilling or topping off decorative fountains.

First violations will prompt a written warning, second violations will result in a $25 fine and third violations come with a $250 fine, the district said.

For more information on restrictions or possible hardship exemptions, call 415-945-1520. To report water waste, use the district's online form, email Conservation@MarinWater.org, or call 415-945-1523.

