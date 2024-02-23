Mark Zuckerberg's legal team in court over social media addiction allegations

Mark Zuckerberg's legal team faced a judge in federal court in Oakland on Friday.

The Meta CEO is accused of getting children addicted to social media.

Zuckerberg was not personally in court as U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez-Rogers tried to sort out what the request for Zuckerberg to be dropped from the lawsuit means for the plaintiffs that come from 15 different states.

Some states address an executive’s duty to disclose whether there was fraudulent omission or negligent representation.

The suits filed by families and schools allege that Zuckerberg’s actions and inactions led to the social media addiction of children and to harm they wouldn’t have encountered otherwise.

Zuckerberg’s lawyer argued that there should be a clear distinction between what Zuckerberg is responsible for as the CEO of his company and what he is responsible for personally.

Lawyers for the government claim there is no distinction.

Titania Jordan, the chief parent officer of Bark Technologies, an online safety company, said it’s nearly impossible to believe that Zuckerberg would not have known the harm to children.

"If Mark Zuckerberg knew the depth and breadth to which children were harmed on a daily basis by accessing and being addicted to the platforms that he is in charge of and did not take meaningful and significant action to remedy those harms, then he should be held personally liable," Jordan said. "Now, if he can claim plausible deniability or if he was made aware of this and instructed his team to make it better or make it safer and they didn’t, then that is on the company."

If Zuckerberg is dropped as a defendant, it would set a precedent because generally executives have been shielded from personal responsibility.

Whatever happens Friday, it doesn’t impact the lawsuits against Meta claiming the social media giant knowingly got children addicted to social media, only whether Zuckerberg is personally named.