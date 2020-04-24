something good

Marshawn Lynch Hands Out Beast Mode Face Masks in Oakland

By Jessica Kleinschmidt

Retired NFL footballer Marshawn Lynch
Alika Jenner/Getty Images

If you’re hanging around the Oakland area, you might be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the area’s native, Marshawn Lynch. If you do, he’s doing it for a good cause. 

On Wednesday, his 34th birthday, the five-time Pro Bowl running back was spotted riding through Oakland on a “Bout That Action” cart handing out facemasks to those in need, according to TMZ.

It was captured on video and posted on Twitter with the person recording praising the former Raiders’ gift to the locals. 

The masks come just in time with a new health order being implemented for six Bay Area counties where people must wear a mask in public. Those who do not follow these rules could face legal consequences. 

Lynch has always been one to give back to the community. 

Last summer, he and NFL cornerback Marcus Peters, also an Oakland native, put on a carnival in their West Oakland neighborhood. Food and rides were available for those who wanted to participate. 

