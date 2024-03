The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said at 9:24 a.m. Tuesday that crews are at the scene of a hazardous materials situation in Martinez.

They ask people to avoid the 3000 block of Pacheco Boulevard.

Update: For our residents and others driving in the area, ALL traffic on Pacheco Blvd has been shut down between Howe Rd. and Morello Ave. — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) March 12, 2024