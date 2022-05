A "mass casualty incident" was declared in Fairfield Tuesday following a "major" vehicle crash in the area of Highway 12 and Chadbourne Road, according to the fire department.

There were six patients, the fire department said, adding that at least one person was trapped.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.