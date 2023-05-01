May Day Demonstrations Held Across the Bay Area

On this May Day, a day centered around workers' rights, hundreds of people demonstrated across the Bay Area.

This year's message was unions for all.

"Everyone is entitled to work for a union, receive union benefits, union wages, union health care," said Shaun Cartwright with the May Day Committee. "If we had all of that, imagine the effect that it would have on the unhoused population here."

