Meals on Wheels in Sacramento Joins Month-Long March for Meals Celebration

Meals on Wheels by ACC is participating in the 21st annual March for Meals – a month-long, nationwide celebration of Meal on Wheels and the seniors who rely on Meals on Wheels' essential service to remain healthy and independent at home. Meals on Wheels by ACC’s celebration will include various activities throughout the month of March, including an open house at their distribution center and ride-alongs with volunteers on March 23rd.

The annual March for Meals celebration commemorates the historic day in March of 1972 when President Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 to include a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years and older. This critical support and federal funding has fueled the growth of the Meals on Wheels network for more than 50 years.

For more information on how you can ride along with a volunteer, attend the open house, volunteer, or contribute, contact Linda Revilla at lrevilla@mowsac.org or (916) 346-3128 or visit www.mowsac.org.