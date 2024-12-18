Mega Millions 5/5 ticket worth $226K sold in Morgan Hill

A lucky lottery player in the South Bay won about $226,328 in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, according to the California Lottery.

The one 5/5 ticket was sold at a Safeway at 840 East Dunne Avenue in Morgan Hill, the lottery said.

In Southern California, another winning 5/5 ticket was sold at the Hero Market, located at 1160-B Old Woman Spring Boulevard in Yucca Valley.

The Mega Millions numbers drawn Tuesday, which the jackpot was worth $760 million, were: 56, 66, 67, 68 and 69, with a Mega number of 18.

There was no winner in Tuesday's jackpot. The pot for Friday night's Mega Millions draw has reached an estimated $825 million.