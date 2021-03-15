Mega Millions 5/5 Ticket Worth More Than Half a Million Sold in Novato

A lucky Mega Millions lottery player in Novato is holding a ticket worth more than half a million dollars, according to the California Lottery.

A 5/5 winning ticket worth $508,715 was sold at SaveMor Discount Liquor, 2001 Novato Blvd., in Friday's Mega Millions draw, the lottery said.

The winning numbers in Friday's $79 million draw were 2, 24, 25, 31 and 65 with the Mega number 18.

There were no jackpot winners in the multi-state game, according to the lottery, meaning the next Mega Millions draw Tuesday will have an estimated jackpot of $93 million.