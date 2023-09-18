‘Melanie's Law' aimed at preventing fentanyl overdoses at schools awaits Gov. Newsom's decision

A bill that aims to prevent fentanyl overdoses in schools is now sitting on Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk.

Lawmakers and a California mother of the child the bill it is named after gathered in the South Bay on Monday to urge the governor to sign it into law.

Every school district in Santa Clara County has access to Narcan - fast-acting nasal spray that can reverse the effects of an opioid and fentanyl overdose.

Senate Bill 10, which passed unanimously last week, would give Narcan to every middle and high school in the state.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Santa Clara County is a model for what should be happening in the rest of the state," Sen. Dave Cortese said.

SB10 is also called Melanie's Law and named after Melanie Ramos, who was 15 years old when she died of a suspected fentanyl overdose in the bathroom at her high school in Hollywood last year. Melanie and her friend took a pill not knowing it was fentanyl.

"We know that these deaths are a result of pills and powders laced with deadly fentanyl and they continue to be bought online and from each other's classmates," Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez said.

Elena Perez, the mother of Melanie Ramos, spoke on Monday through a translator.

The translator said Perez urges the governor to sign the bill in honor of her daughter.

Cortese said fentanyl is now responsible for one in five youth deaths in California. His bill not only expands access to Narcan in schools, it would also require schools to train all employees on how to prevent and respond to fentanyl overdoses.

"We don't want some areas and some school districts to say 'We're dealing with it' and others to say 'We haven't really walked about it yet.' There's no time for that," Cortese said.

Santa Clara County's Office of Education said Narcan has been used up to a dozen of times in its schools. County school officials believe every district should have the life-saving medication.

Newsom has until mid-October to make a decision on Melanie's Law.