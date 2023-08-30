San Francisco launches public aware campaign amid fentanyl crisis

Amid a skyrocketing fentanyl crisis, San Francisco is announcing the launch of a public awareness campaign.

"We want people to know that it's okay to call when somebody is, when you see somebody that you're worried about their safety,” said Francis Zamora with the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management.

San Francisco has been struggling with open air drug dens. nd a spike in property crimes. The city also is at odds with itself over how to address homeless encampments throughout the city.

According to a report this summer from the medical examiner's office, there has been a 40% rise in the number of overdose deaths in San Francisco compared to last year.

Yet, some emergency services workers are worried - they're only hearing about some of the issues.

The campaign is being launched because emergency services workers in San Francisco are concerned that residents are simply no longer calling 911 or 311 anymore when they see someone in distress.

