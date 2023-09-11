South Bay leaders to decide how to spend millions to fight fentanyl

Santa Clara County leaders on Tuesday will decide how to spend millions of dollars to fight fentanyl as deaths continue to climb.

The money is coming from an $11 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and from a nationwide opioid settlement.

County supervisors will decide whether to use some of that money to make Narcan widely available, including in bars and restaurants. They may also consider funding a mobile unit to distribute Narcan throughout the South Bay and also might make it available at concert venues.

Supervisor Cindy Chavez said the county also needs to spend some of the money on treating drug addiction.

"We want to make sure we're investing resources in the ability for people to get services as quickly as possible, so if you know you have an addiction, that you're able to get as close to same-day service if you're ready to go into a program," she said.

Supervisors will also look into a proposal to make Narcan available by mail order to county residents.