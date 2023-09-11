Santa Clara County

South Bay leaders to decide how to spend millions to fight fentanyl

By Marianne Favro

NBC Universal, Inc.

Santa Clara County leaders on Tuesday will decide how to spend millions of dollars to fight fentanyl as deaths continue to climb.

The money is coming from an $11 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and from a nationwide opioid settlement.

County supervisors will decide whether to use some of that money to make Narcan widely available, including in bars and restaurants. They may also consider funding a mobile unit to distribute Narcan throughout the South Bay and also might make it available at concert venues.

Supervisor Cindy Chavez said the county also needs to spend some of the money on treating drug addiction.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"We want to make sure we're investing resources in the ability for people to get services as quickly as possible, so if you know you have an addiction, that you're able to get as close to same-day service if you're ready to go into a program," she said.

Supervisors will also look into a proposal to make Narcan available by mail order to county residents.

fentanyl Sep 8

As more children die from fentanyl, some prosecutors are charging their parents with murder

San Francisco Aug 30

San Francisco launches public awareness campaign amid fentanyl crisis

This article tagged under:

Santa Clara County
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us