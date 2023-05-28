Memorial Ceremony Honors Fallen World War II Sailors in San Francisco

The USS San Francisco Foundation honored soldiers and sailors who gave their lives during World War II at a ceremony in San Francisco’s Land’s End park Sunday afternoon.

The event, held at the USS San Francisco Memorial from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., was free and open to the public. It featured live music from the Sea Cadet Band of the West and the Vallejo Choral society, as well as several speakers.

The USS San Francisco is noted for having taken part in some of the most brutal close-quarters naval fighting of World War II off the coast of Guadalcanal in 1942. The ship was hit by enemy fire 45 times in a single battle, which killed or wounded over 230 sailors and marines onboard. Despite severe damage, the ship survived and made it back to port.