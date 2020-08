The Creek Fire burning in Mendocino County has scorched at least 800 acres since it began burning Tuesday and its at 40% containment.

The fire has affected the areas of Covelo, Highway 162 and Short Creek Rd and prompted evacuation warnings in the following areas:

PLS SHARE - EVACUATION ORDER LIFTED - #CreekFire (Covelo)The Evacuation Order for the areas of Short Creek, Hill Road... Posted by Mendocino Sheriff on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Short Creek

Hill Road

Capistran Ranch

A total of two outbuilding has been destroyed and eight structures are threatened.

For a map of evacuation areas, click here.