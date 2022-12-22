Menlo Park Restaurant Owner Looking To Give Back To Loyal Customers Who Got Him Through Pandemic

For a quarter century, customers who’ve walked into Bistro Vida with an empty stomach have walked out with a smile thanks to its high-quality French cuisine.

But for the past couple of years, owner Ali El Safy didn’t know if he’d be able to deliver those same smiles due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Like other restaurants during the lockdown, Bistro Vida – a French restaurant in Menlo Park – was forced into doing deliveries and to-go orders only.

Ali knew he had loyal patrons, but didn’t know if it would be enough to stay open or keep all 25 members of his staff employed.

Thankfully for Ali, his loyal patrons stepped up in a big, unexpecting way, doling out donations to keep Bistro Vida up, running, and fully staffed.

“They are the ones that kept us floating because every month we’re getting checks from certain clients, can’t mention names but I know who they are. They support us, me and my crew,” said Ali.

Because for Ali, he might be able to keep the restaurant going without some staff members, but it wouldn’t be the same.

“None. None. Not even one person. I kept them all during the whole time,” said Ali.

As a way to say thank you, Ali held a concert with – as you guessed it – free food from Bistro Vida.

“I’m in the right place. I’m in the right community,” said Ali. “I’m in the right community that helps up stay in business.”

Many locally loved restaurants like Bistro Vida didn’t make it out of the lockdown phases of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is why Ali knows better than anyone how lucky he is to have loyal customers come together and pitch in.

“I am thankful and I’m proud,” said Ali.

