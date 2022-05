Stargazers could be treated to a new meteor shower Monday night, but there's a catch.

The meteor shower, known as the Tau Herculids, could appear around 10 p.m. on the West Coast, but it all depends on the speed of the meteors.

NASA says if the particles are fast enough, the shower may be visible from North America. If the particles are slow, people won't see much of anything.

If the shower is visible, scientists say people could spot roughly 1,000 shooting stars per hour.

