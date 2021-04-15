Concord

No Suspicious Devices Found at Concord School After Bomb Threat: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police at El Dorado Middle School in Concord.
NBC Bay Area

El Dorado Middle School in Concord was evacuated Thursday morning after the school received a bomb threat via a phone call, but no suspicious devices were found during a search, police said.

