Concord No Suspicious Devices Found at Concord School After Bomb Threat: Police By NBC Bay Area staff • Published 31 mins ago • Updated 21 mins ago NBC Bay Area El Dorado Middle School in Concord was evacuated Thursday morning after the school received a bomb threat via a phone call, but no suspicious devices were found during a search, police said. At approximately 0939 hours, El Dorado Middle School, 1751 West St, received a phone call of a bomb threat. The school was evacuated. Four bomb-detection K9’s are currently searching the school. Please stay out of the area until a further update regarding clearance has been made.— Concord Police Dept. (@ConcordPD) April 15, 2021 Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories. Update: The search at El Dorado Middle School has concluded and no suspicious devices were located.— Concord Police Dept. (@ConcordPD) April 15, 2021 This article tagged under: Concord