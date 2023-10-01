Authorities search for missing person in possible shark attack off Point Reyes

Multiple agencies are searching for a person who was reportedly attacked by a shark Sunday morning at Point Reyes National Seashore in Marin County, a spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard received a report at 10:40 a.m. of a person who was attacked by a shark and pulled under at Wildcat Beach at the southern end of Point Reyes.

The search continues for a missing person last seen in the water at Wildcat Beach this morning. On scene are personnel from NPS, Marin County/ Stinson Beach Fire, engines and UTVs, Reach 3 medical helicopter and a US Coast Guard helicopter and Cutter. — Point Reyes NPS (@PointReyesNPS) October 1, 2023

A search and rescue is was still underway as of 5:45 p.m. involving the Marin Fire Department, the National Park Service, the Marin County Sheriff's Office and the Coast Guard.

No other details have been released at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.