Marin County

Authorities search for missing person in possible shark attack off Point Reyes

By Bay City News

Multiple agencies are searching for a person who was reportedly attacked by a shark Sunday morning at Point Reyes National Seashore in Marin County, a spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard received a report at 10:40 a.m. of a person who was attacked by a shark and pulled under at Wildcat Beach at the southern end of Point Reyes.

A search and rescue is was still underway as of 5:45 p.m. involving the Marin Fire Department, the National Park Service, the Marin County Sheriff's Office and the Coast Guard.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

No other details have been released at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Marin County
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us