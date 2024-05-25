Steph Curry's BottleRock Napa Valley appearance with Bradley Cooper draws large crowd

When you think Steph Curry, you may think Splash Brothers.

On Saturday, he was part of a different trio at day two of BottleRock Napa Valley.

The Golden State Warriors star made an appearance at the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage with actor Bradley Cooper and award-winning chef José Andrés. According to The San Francisco Chronicle, they drew the largest crowd to that stage in BottleRock history.

On social media, fans said their set featured three-point contests with chips, Philly Cheesesteaks and even some impromptu singing.

Curry’s sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, posted video on her Instagram story showing the trio singing “Shallow,” the song Cooper performed as a duet with singer Lady Gaga in their hit movie “A Star is Born.”

Saturday’s performances wrapped up with a performance by Pearl Jam.

The three-day festival concludes Sunday. Ed Sheeran is the headlining act.