Steph Curry's BottleRock Napa Valley appearance with Bradley Cooper draws large crowd

When you think Steph Curry, you may think Splash Brothers.
On Saturday, he was part of a different trio at day two of BottleRock Napa Valley.
The Golden State Warriors star made an appearance at the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage with actor Bradley Cooper and award-winning chef José Andrés. According to The San Francisco Chronicle, they drew the largest crowd to that stage in BottleRock history.
On social media, fans said their set featured three-point contests with chips, Philly Cheesesteaks and even some impromptu singing.
Curry’s sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, posted video on her Instagram story showing the trio singing “Shallow,” the song Cooper performed as a duet with singer Lady Gaga in their hit movie “A Star is Born.”
Saturday’s performances wrapped up with a performance by Pearl Jam.
The three-day festival concludes Sunday. Ed Sheeran is the headlining act.
