Steph Curry

Steph Curry's BottleRock Napa Valley appearance with Bradley Cooper draws large crowd

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

When you think Steph Curry, you may think Splash Brothers.

On Saturday, he was part of a different trio at day two of BottleRock Napa Valley.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The Golden State Warriors star made an appearance at the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage with actor Bradley Cooper and award-winning chef José Andrés. According to The San Francisco Chronicle, they drew the largest crowd to that stage in BottleRock history.

Napa May 24

BottleRock Napa Valley kicks off with big names in music, food and spirits

Jan 8

2024 BottleRock Napa Valley lineup includes Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Maná

On social media, fans said their set featured three-point contests with chips, Philly Cheesesteaks and even some impromptu singing.

Curry’s sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, posted video on her Instagram story showing the trio singing “Shallow,” the song Cooper performed as a duet with singer Lady Gaga in their hit movie “A Star is Born.”

Saturday’s performances wrapped up with a performance by Pearl Jam.

The three-day festival concludes Sunday. Ed Sheeran is the headlining act.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Steph CurryWarriorsGolden State WarriorsNapa CountyNapa
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us