Actor Benjamin Bratt receives honorary degree from San Francisco State

Actor and activist Benjamin Bratt was honored at San Francisco State University's commencement at Oracle Park on Friday night.

Bratt received an honorary doctorate degree for his community activism and service. He is best known for his role in shows including "Law & Order.”

Bratt said that he grew up poor in San Francisco and was raised along with his four siblings by a single mother. He told more than 4,000 SF State graduates to enjoy the power of a university education and the privilege of someone else's belief in them.

He also advised them to use their degrees to make a difference in their communities.