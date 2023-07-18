Oakland

‘There are so many of us that are fighting silent wars': Mistah F.A.B. opens up about struggles with mental health

By Christine Ni and Michael Horn

NBC Universal, Inc.

"I suffer from anxiety, like real deep anxiety," rapper and entrepreneur Mistah F.A.B. is opening up publicly, for the first time, about his struggles with mental health.

Born and raised in Oakland, Mistah F.A.B. is known for his work in the community, with backpack drives, Thanksgiving meals, and holiday toy drives. He was even given a key to the city, honoring his to help his community.

We were there doing a story on one if his new projects, when the interview took a different turn. We heard from Stanley Cox, Mistah F.A.B., in his own words about his struggles with anxiety.

Mistah Fab opened up to help others. And, there are resources out there, if you think you need to talk to someone, we've compiled a list of websites and numbers from each of the Bay Area counties at nbcbayarea.com/mentalhealth.

Bay Area rapper Mistah F.A.B. is opening up publicly, for the first time, about his struggles with mental health -- a side we usually don’t see of an entertainer.

This article tagged under:

OaklandMental HealthMistah F.A.B.
